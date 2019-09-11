Uno de lo últimos virales de la red es la foto de una pequeña ardilla, quien pareciera estar abrazando una flor. Este impresionante momento fue captado por el fotógrafo holandés Dick van Duijn en las afuera de Viena, Austria. El artista de la cámara difundió la imagen a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
En el retrato se puede apreciar al animal parado sobre sus dos patas traseras y tomando una margarita mientras acerca su diminuto rostro hacia ella.
Según publicó Crónica.com.ar, el suceso tuvo lugar en las afueras de Viena, en Austria. El profesional afirmó que le tomó cerca de dos horas poder encontrarse con una situación así.
"Esta curiosa ardilla terrestre comenzó a oler y saborear la flor. (Yo) estaba realmente feliz después de capturar una foto como esta", comentó van Duijn, que luego del éxito de su fotografía, decidió compartir más imágenes de la secuencia.
"Fui a Austria especialmente para fotografiar las ardillas de tierra. Fue genial presenciar esto, muy satisfactorio", continuó Dick, quien cosecho miles de "likes" en las redes y rebote en cientos de medios a nivel mundial.
