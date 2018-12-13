El gesto de Tom Hanks: fue por una hamburguesa y pagó la cuenta de todos

El actor sorprendió a las y los comensales de un local de comida rápida al anunciar que se hacía cargo de la cuenta general

Por: Rosario3

     Comentarios

  • "Invito yo", avisó Tom Hanks.

    1/1
     Comentarios

Tom Hanks sorprendió a los clientes de un local de comida rápida de California, Estados Unidos, por partida doble.

Primero, porque ingresó al lugar para comprar una hamburguesa. Y segundo, cuando pagó la cuenta de todo los presentes.

Tras el generoso gesto, las y los comensales agradecieron al protagonista de Forrest Gump y varias personas aprovecharon la situación para pedirle una selfie que retratara el momento.

Hanks invitó a los clientes de SoCal In-N-Out Burgeren. Y junto a él estaba su esposa, la actriz y cantante Rita Wilson.


Comentarios