El gesto de Tom Hanks: fue por una hamburguesa y pagó la cuenta de todos

Tom Hanks sorprendió a los clientes de un local de comida rápida de California, Estados Unidos, por partida doble.
Primero, porque ingresó al lugar para comprar una hamburguesa. Y segundo, cuando pagó la cuenta de todo los presentes.
Tras el generoso gesto, las y los comensales agradecieron al protagonista de Forrest Gump y varias personas aprovecharon la situación para pedirle una selfie que retratara el momento.
Hanks invitó a los clientes de SoCal In-N-Out Burgeren. Y junto a él estaba su esposa, la actriz y cantante Rita Wilson.
Everybody talking about @tomhanks being at in n out in Fontana. My wife works there and got a selfie with him haha pic.twitter.com/fnWIRYdD1G— jando (@justcallmejando) 24 de diciembre de 2018
Look who visited Fontana In N Out! Woody himself, Tom Hanks, and he bought lunch for everyone! Nice! pic.twitter.com/LcNGr9S7X0— Oak Park Elementary (@FUSD_OakPark) 22 de diciembre de 2018
I had the absolute honor of meeting the one and only Tom Hanks and his beautiful wife Rita Wilson today! The coolest people I've ever met! #tomhanks #ritawilson #innout #forestgump #savingprivateryan #jinglealltheway #castaway #apollo13 #toystory #big #thegreenmile #thepolarexpress #splash
