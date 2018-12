Murió la cantante de jazz Nancy Wilson

RIP #NancyWilson, the wonderful singer & civil rights activist whose supple voice & graceful sense of swing bridged Jazz & Pop on many @CapitolRecords thru the 1960-70s. We're putting on the classic "Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley" in her honor today: https://t.co/H83K8N7tXX pic.twitter.com/vx8NSaUyb3