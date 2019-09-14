“Hoy es un buen día, así que aquí va". Así comienza la publicación de Sam Smith en Instagram en la cual se declaró persona no binaria, es decir, quienes no se identifican con los géneros "masculino" o "femenino".
Y pidió que se refieran a él con el pronombre neutro "they/them", en lugar de “he" (él)
“Después de un largo tiempo de estar en guerra con mi género, he decidido aceptarme por quién soy en realidad, por dentro y por fuera", explicó el cantante el posteo.
.............
Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. @tomglitter @munroebergdorf @transnormativity @alokvmenon @katemoross @glamrou @travisalabanza @twyrent @chellaman @jvn @lavernecox @stonewalluk @glaad @humanrightscampaign @mermaidsgender Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x
En el escrito, advirtió que se siente "emocionado y privilegiado" ya que en su entorno lo apoyaron por la decisión. Aún así, reconoció que estaba "muy nervioso" y preocupado por lo que piensen las demás personas.
"Todavía no estoy en etapa de hablar elocuentemente sobre lo que significa ser no binario (...) Así que por ahora solo quiero ser visible y abierto", sostuvo.
Y señaló que durante los próximos días responderá todas las preguntas que tengan los fanáticos, y nombró a un grupo de activistas y líderes que lo ayudaron al otorgarle "claridad y comprensión".