Serena Williams canta “Me toco” para concientizar sobre el cáncer de mama

La tenista estadounidense Serena Williams compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un vídeo en el que canta, desnuda (tapándose los pechos con las manos), como parte de una campaña que busca concientizar el cáncer de mama.
La jugadora canta “I Touch Myself" ("me toco"), el hit del grupo australiano The Divinyls.
La tenista estadounidense cuenta en el posteo que grabó la versión para advertir a las mujeres sobre la necesidad del autochequeo de los pechos con regularidad.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
"Es un asunto que afecta a todas las mujeres de todos los colores, en todo el mundo. La detección precoz es clave, salva muchas vidas. Sólo espero que esto ayude a las mujeres a recordarlo", se lee en la publicación.
I Touch Myself Project es una iniciativa gestada en homenaje Chrissy Amphlett, cantante de The Divinyls, quien falleció como consecuencia de un cáncer de mama.
