Serena Williams canta “Me toco” para concientizar sobre el cáncer de mama

La tenista estadounidense Serena Williams compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un vídeo en el que canta, desnuda (tapándose los pechos con las manos), como parte de una campaña que busca concientizar el cáncer de mama.

La jugadora canta “I Touch Myself" ("me toco"), el hit del grupo australiano The Divinyls.

La tenista estadounidense cuenta en el posteo que grabó la versión para advertir a las mujeres sobre la necesidad del autochequeo de los pechos con regularidad.

"Es un asunto que afecta a todas las mujeres de todos los colores, en todo el mundo. La detección precoz es clave, salva muchas vidas. Sólo espero que esto ayude a las mujeres a recordarlo", se lee en la publicación.

I Touch Myself Project es una iniciativa gestada en homenaje Chrissy Amphlett, cantante de The Divinyls, quien falleció como consecuencia de un cáncer de mama.