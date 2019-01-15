Brian May compartió el detrás de escena del solo de “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Brian May compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un video en el que se lo ve tocando el solo de guitarra de “Bohemian Rhapsody” en el set de filmación de la película del mismo nombre.

En el clip, el guitarrista toca frente a todo el elenco mientras Gwilym Lee, el actor que encarnó al violero en la cinta, toma nota a su lado.

Se trata de la escena del film en la que Queen graba esa canción. Tras varias tomas, Lee logra “replicar” el solo de guitarra.

“Cuando el equipo estaba filmando la escena, yo de casualidad me encontraba por ahí, por lo que Gwil me invitó a tocar. ¿Como estuve, amigos?” preguntó May en su Instagram. Y enseguida se contestó: ”¡Obviamente no tan bien como Gwil! ¡Él es un artista entrenado!”.

Sin embargo, May aclaró que la toma del video no es la versión que quedó registrada en la película.

Bohemian Rhapsody fue elegida mejor película en la última entrega de los premios Globo de Oro.