Brian May compartió el detrás de escena del solo de “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Brian May compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un video en el que se lo ve tocando el solo de guitarra de “Bohemian Rhapsody” en el set de filmación de la película del mismo nombre.
En el clip, el guitarrista toca frente a todo el elenco mientras Gwilym Lee, el actor que encarnó al violero en la cinta, toma nota a su lado.
Se trata de la escena del film en la que Queen graba esa canción. Tras varias tomas, Lee logra “replicar” el solo de guitarra.
This clip is stolen from @bryanjaysinger, who was evidently filming it on his iPhone. When the BR team were shooting this scene, I happened to be around, so Gwil invited me to have a go ! How did I do, folks ? Well, obviously not quite as good as Gwil ! He’s a trained artist ! �� We had too much fun ! I’d like to see the rest of what happened, captured by the film cameras which were still rolling ... some day. In case you’re wondering why this solo doesn’t sound like the ‘out-take’ solo in the film, I only had the idea to make that happen later, when we were polishing the soundtrack. In any case, we wouldn’t have had the facilities to do that on the day of the shoot. In the film, you hear a variant take on the Bo Rhap solo which just MIGHT have been the one previous to the final one which made it onto the record! Might ! That’s if it hadn’t been a genius first-take keeper. Ha ha ! I honestly don’t remember ! A million thanks to @mrgwilymlee Bri
“Cuando el equipo estaba filmando la escena, yo de casualidad me encontraba por ahí, por lo que Gwil me invitó a tocar. ¿Como estuve, amigos?” preguntó May en su Instagram. Y enseguida se contestó: ”¡Obviamente no tan bien como Gwil! ¡Él es un artista entrenado!”.
Sin embargo, May aclaró que la toma del video no es la versión que quedó registrada en la película.
Bohemian Rhapsody fue elegida mejor película en la última entrega de los premios Globo de Oro.
