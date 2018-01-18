La novia de Maxi López justificó el maltrato del futbolista a Wanda

Maxi López y Wanda Nara no ocultan la pésima relación que mantienen desde que se separaron. Pero esta semana se conocieron nuevos audios en los que el futbolista se dirige a la modelo de forma agresiva. En 2014 ya se habían filtrado unas conversaciones violentas. Y ahora, con un posteo en Instagram, la actual pareja de Maxi, Daniela Christiansson salió a defenderlo.
“Esos audios dicen mucho sobre cuánto mi novio ya no le tiene respeto a ella con todas las cosas que pasaron y siguen pasando”, aseguró Daniela y remarcó que con ella “él no usa ese tipo de vocabulario y comportamiento”.
What I think of those audios? That it is up to nobody to judge because no one knows the truth of the situation (by the way Maxi has no social media accounts, @maxilopez10 or @gastonml20 and all other ones are fake!) and those audios tell a lot about how much my boyfriend has no respect anymore to her with all the things that have happened and are happening. With me, he does not use this kind of vocabulary and behavior. Just imagine yourself having no possibility to wish your kids Merry Christmas and that the only way to see them is to come to their school to take them in secret! These are just few and small facts of the situation. And it looks like that money and the law can’t help... I can confirm you that Maxi is and will always do his best for his kids!
"¡Sólo imagínense sin posibilidades de desearles a sus hijos Feliz Navidad y que la única forma de verlos es venir a su escuela a llevarlos en secreto! Estos son algunos pocos y pequeños hechos de la situación”, añadió en tono que pareció querer justificar el maltrato del deportista a su ex.
En estos nuevos audios se escucha a Maxi decirle a Wanda “idiota” de forma muy agresiva. Ya hace unos años, otra conversación reveló el duro trato del futbolista que la tildaba de “tarada”, “mogólica de mierda” e “hija de puta”; y a su marido, Mauro Icardi de “idiota”.
