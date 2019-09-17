Katelyn Ohashi es una gimnasta estadounidense que a sus 22 años logró dos veces los que muchos deportistas de su tipo no logran ni una vez en la vida: un 10 perfecto. Dos veces puntearon su coreografía con la máxima calificación. Pero su vida, lejos estuvo de ser perfecta. Siendo adolescente sufrió desórdenes alimentarios. Ohashi se refirió a su cuerpo “imperfecto” en Instagram con un poderoso mensaje.

La gimnasta compartió algunas de las fotos que le tomaron para la edición de septiembre de ESPN Body Issue, donde posó desnuda. Y acompañó esas imágenes con un poderoso texto en inglés, con cadencia de poesía.

“Ya no me preocupa a quien le atrae. Demasiado delgada, demasiado gorda. Pero no es trabajo de nadie, decidir eso. Tener una voz suficientemente alta, silencia al resto, pero cuando queda duda, cualquier cumplido va a pasar desapercibido. Amor propio es la única forma natural de amarse. Una vez que eso se logra, nada podrá superarlo. No estábamos destinados a tenerlo todo, sino a hacer lo mejor con lo que tenemos todos los días. Estoy orgullosa de mi cuerpo y de todas sus imperfecciones. Eso es todo lo que tengo para decir”, escribió.

Rutina perfecta

El 1º de septiembre Ohashi fue calificada con un 10 perfecto –esto es cuando todos los jueces coinciden en el mismo puntaje máximo– por su rutina de suelo en los Juegos Aurora.