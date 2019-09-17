Katelyn Ohashi es una gimnasta estadounidense que a sus 22 años logró dos veces los que muchos deportistas de su tipo no logran ni una vez en la vida: un 10 perfecto. Dos veces puntearon su coreografía con la máxima calificación. Pero su vida, lejos estuvo de ser perfecta. Siendo adolescente sufrió desórdenes alimentarios. Ohashi se refirió a su cuerpo “imperfecto” en Instagram con un poderoso mensaje.
La gimnasta compartió algunas de las fotos que le tomaron para la edición de septiembre de ESPN Body Issue, donde posó desnuda. Y acompañó esas imágenes con un poderoso texto en inglés, con cadencia de poesía.
“a line of dots following a pattern but one stands out, it’s clearly an outlier that’s direction needs to reroute. alienated and put to the side in order to not be seen, studied through a screen, thinking that maybe if we can match a name to it, we’ll all suddenly become immune like any vaccine. experiencing anything that isn’t explained or doesn’t belong to the majority will make you alone, and anyone who wants to stay “normal” will hide in order to not be shown. the outlying dots were marked on my skin, to remind me that being different is no longer sin. these marks are the reminders of everyone fighting around. the ones that are no longer seen because they were cast down. the ones that aren’t lost just never wanted to be found. and the ones that just needed someone else to make a sound. multiple mediums where too many negative energies can surface. as if not commenting the hurtful message would somehow be doing a disservice. each time my skin sheds away making more room to grow. not to make room for anyone else but to let my own true colors show. proud of who i am and what my body reveals, no longer am i concerned about who it appeals. too thin, too fat, but it’s not anyone else’s job to decide all that. having a voice loud enough blocks everyone else out, but when there’s that lingering doubt every compliment received will go unnoticed like a drought. amour de soi is the only natural form of self love. once that’s reached, nothing will rise above. we weren’t meant to have it all, but make the best out of what we have every single day. i’m proud of my body and all its imperfections, that’s all i have to say.” ~ katelyn ohashi. @espn #espnbodyissue2019 photographer: @danascruggs ��
“Ya no me preocupa a quien le atrae. Demasiado delgada, demasiado gorda. Pero no es trabajo de nadie, decidir eso. Tener una voz suficientemente alta, silencia al resto, pero cuando queda duda, cualquier cumplido va a pasar desapercibido. Amor propio es la única forma natural de amarse. Una vez que eso se logra, nada podrá superarlo. No estábamos destinados a tenerlo todo, sino a hacer lo mejor con lo que tenemos todos los días. Estoy orgullosa de mi cuerpo y de todas sus imperfecciones. Eso es todo lo que tengo para decir”, escribió.
Rutina perfecta
El 1º de septiembre Ohashi fue calificada con un 10 perfecto –esto es cuando todos los jueces coinciden en el mismo puntaje máximo– por su rutina de suelo en los Juegos Aurora.