Elton John se enojó con un fan “mano larga” y dejó el escenario

El cantante británico Elton John usó las redes sociales para explicar porqué abandonó el escenario durante un concierto que brindaba en Las Vegas el último jueves.
Imágenes que circulan en redes sociales muestran cómo un importante número de fans del artista lo rodearon mientras tocaba su piano.
"Un fan puso sus manos en las teclas de mi piano y continuó haciéndolo segundos después a que yo le pedí pare. Luego, trató de tomar fotografías, interrumpiendo por completo mi interpretación", explicó el autor de “Your song” en un comunicado.
Thursday night in Las Vegas a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop. He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance. I bring fans onstage every evening when we play 'Saturday Night' in the set, it is always a lovely part of the show where I get to meet them, shake their hands and have them right there with me while I play. They have always been very courteous to the fact we are in the middle of playing a song live. This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him.
"Llevo fans al escenario cada vez que toco «Saturday Night», porque siempre es una parte encantadora del show en la que puedo conocer a los fans y darles la mano mientras toco. Suelen ser muy amables con el hecho de que estoy presentándome en vivo", añadió Elton John.
"(Pero) este tipo fue grosero, perturbador y no tuvo cuidado ni respeto por el espectáculo, así que le hice saber cómo me sentía, luego salí del escenario hasta que lo sacaron de ahí", concluyó en Instagram.
Wait for it.... wait for it... this is a legendary moment to catch. Elton John getting upset from a spectator trying to sit on his piano and saying, “F@#% off!” He actually left the stage early! Hope you’re feeling better Elton ������ .. .. #eltonjohn #vegas #truthbomb #wild #keys #musician #legendary #delano
