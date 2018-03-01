Elton John se enojó con un fan “mano larga” y dejó el escenario

Ocurrió durante una de las presentaciones que el cantante ofrecía en Las Vegas. Después, explicó qué pasó. Las imágenes

Por: Rosario3

  • "Este tipo fue grosero, perturbador y no tuvo cuidado ni respeto", denunció Elton John.

El cantante británico Elton John usó las redes sociales para explicar porqué abandonó el escenario durante un concierto que brindaba en Las Vegas el último jueves.

Imágenes que circulan en redes sociales muestran cómo un importante número de fans del artista lo rodearon mientras tocaba su piano.

"Un fan puso sus manos en las teclas de mi piano y continuó haciéndolo segundos después a que yo le pedí pare. Luego, trató de tomar fotografías, interrumpiendo por completo mi interpretación", explicó el autor de “Your song” en un comunicado.

"Llevo fans al escenario cada vez que toco «Saturday Night», porque siempre es una parte encantadora del show en la que puedo conocer a los fans y darles la mano mientras toco. Suelen ser muy amables con el hecho de que estoy presentándome en vivo", añadió Elton John.

"(Pero) este tipo fue grosero, perturbador y no tuvo cuidado ni respeto por el espectáculo, así que le hice saber cómo me sentía, luego salí del escenario hasta que lo sacaron de ahí", concluyó en Instagram.

