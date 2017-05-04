Polémico topless de la hija de Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram una foto donde aparece semidesnuda fumando un cigarrillo en una terraza y desató la polémica.

Junto a la imagen la joven les escribió a quienes critican su desnudez: “Para aquellos que me cuestionan y les molesta cómo me expreso quiero decirles que la desnudez es una forma de volver a la naturaleza, expresar la libertad y ser más saludable”.

En otro fragmento del extenso texto, la hija del Rey del Pop siguió con su descargo: "El cuerpo humano es una cosa hermosa y no importa lo que defectos que tenga, ya sean cicatrices, sobrepeso, estrías, es bello de todas maneras y cada uno debe mostrarlo como mejor se sienta”, y agregó: “Si esto hace que algunos de ustedes se molesten lo entiendo y los invito a que dejen de seguirme. Pero no voy a disculparme, esto es lo que soy, me niego a esconderme, y mantener mis creencias en secreto. Cada quien tiene su opinión".