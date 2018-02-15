¿Vuelve Wyman?: The Rolling Stones anunciaron nueva gira

The Rolling Stones anunciaron una nueva gira por el Reino Unido y parte de Europa. El periplo comenzará el 17 de mayo en Dublín y concluirá, por el momento, el 8 de julio en Varsovia, Polonia.
El tour también prevé para el 22 de mayo, una actuación en el London Stadium de Londres, donde la banda no se presentaba desde hace 5 años, cuando hizo una gira para celebrar sus 50 años en el mundo del rock.
NO FILTER! The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows! Read more for dates & presale info… May 17 - Croke Park, Dublin* / May 22 - London Stadium / Jun 05 - Old Trafford Football Stadium, Manchester / Jun 09 - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh / Jun 15 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff / Jun 19 - Twickenham Stadium / Jun 22 - Olympiastadion, Berlin / Jun 26 - Orange Velodrome, Marseille / Jun 30 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart / Jul 04 - Letnany Airport, Prague / Jul 08 - PGE Narodowy Stadium, Warsaw. There will be exclusive ticket presales for all dates, to those who are signed up to the official mailing list, tap the link in the bio to sign up. The presales start as follows: UK / GERMANY / WARSAW - TUESDAY 27 FEB 12PM GMT (sign up by 11:59PM 26 Feb) DUBLIN / FRANCE / PRAGUE - TBA You will be sent a code and link via email shortly before each presale starts. Ensure you complete all steps in the sign up process and validate your email. Visit The Rolling Stones website for all general on sale ticket dates. *Subject to licence #therollingstones #stonesnofilter #tour
El dato es que –siempre según trascendidos– en esta gira podría regresar a la banda Bill Wyman, histórico bajista del grupo que se alejó de la bada británica en 1993. Desde su salida, Darryl Jones ocupó su lugar.
The Rolling Stones –formada por el cantante Mick Jagger, los guitarristas Keith Richards y Ron Wood, y el baterista Charlie Watts– acusa 56 años de historia.
