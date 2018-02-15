¿Vuelve Wyman?: The Rolling Stones anunciaron nueva gira

El periplo por el Reino Unido y Europa comenzará el próximo 17 de mayo en Dublín. Según trascendidos, el histórico bajista del grupo británico podría sumarse a la serie de presentaciones

Por: Rosario3

     Comentarios
  • Viejos son los trapos: The Rolling Stones acusa 56 años de historia.

    Viejos son los trapos: The Rolling Stones acusa 56 años de historia.(archivo Télam)

    1/1
     Comentarios

The Rolling Stones anunciaron una nueva gira por el Reino Unido y parte de Europa. El periplo comenzará el 17 de mayo en Dublín y concluirá, por el momento, el 8 de julio en Varsovia, Polonia.

El tour también prevé para el 22 de mayo, una actuación en el London Stadium de Londres, donde la banda no se presentaba desde hace 5 años, cuando hizo una gira para celebrar sus 50 años en el mundo del rock.

El dato es que –siempre según trascendidos– en esta gira podría regresar a la banda Bill Wyman, histórico bajista del grupo que se alejó de la bada británica en 1993. Desde su salida, Darryl Jones ocupó su lugar.

The Rolling Stones –formada por el cantante Mick Jagger, los guitarristas Keith Richards y Ron Wood, y el baterista Charlie Watts– acusa 56 años de historia.

Comentarios