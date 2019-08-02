Mark Williams, fotógrafo de la vida silvestre, logró captar una rara especie de ave cerca del lago Victoria en Uganda. Se trata del picozapato un ave que hace recordar a una criatura que aparece en la saga Harry Potter
En el video, publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de Williams, el pájaro, que suele medir unos 1,5 metros de alto y pesar alrededor de 6 kilos, camina tranquilamente entre unas cañas en busca de una presa, ignorando totalmente al fotógrafo.
Most videos of the shoebill are of captive birds in a zoo. Here I had to go to Uganda to find this one in the wild and natural habitat. After arriving at sunrise one morning and locating him on the shores of Lake Victoria I proceeded to spend the next few hours in the reed beds to observe and capture many images including this iPhone video. They're almost prehistoric in appearance and it's amazing they haven't gone the way of the Dodo due to mans shortsighted acts over history. They're's now approx 2500 remaining and most are found in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda. For ages this modern day dinosaur just stood deep in the reed beds like a stone statue and I had no means to close the distance between us so I patiently waited. Suddenly it broke away from its trance like state of patiently waiting and hunting and proceeded to walk right in my direction totally ignoring me and my guides in the canoe. Funny how not enough focal length suddenly turns into too much focal length so quickly. After getting many images of him from full body down to just head shots I put down my camera and pulled out my iPhone to capture the moment. Hope you like the glimpse into this modern day dinosaur behaviour and natural habitat.
El picozapato figura ente las especies en peligro de extinción y solo quedan alrededor de 2.500 ejemplares, señaló Williams. Su apariencia es tan extraordinaria e inusual que a menudo se lo compara con la criatura de las películas de Harry Potter llamda Hippogriff, según publicó Actualidad.rt.com.
De acuerdo con el fotógrafo, la mayoría de los videos de esta ave están tomados en zoológicos, por lo cual dar con un picozapato y filmarlo en su hábitat natural fue un verdadero milagro. The prehistoric looking Shoebill stork is a unique and fascinating bird species. They're not hard to photograph but they're hard to find with only approx 2500 worldwide population. I found this one in Uganda and found them on the river Nile and on Lake Victoria. They stand 5 ft tall and weight around 6 kg. They eat lung fish and other aquatic prey like frogs and spend ages frozen like a statue waiting for the moment to strike. The huge beak is from where they derived their name and it's not hard to see why.
