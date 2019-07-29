La búsqueda del tesoro más grande del mundo existe e incluso llegó hasta Rosario. La actividad se llama "geocaching" y consiste en buscar objetos preciados que otros usuarios han escondido: cartas, dados, legos, dibujos, aviones de papel, muñecos, entre otros. Todos con valor sentimental. El juego se lleva a cabo mediante una aplicación que proporciona ubicaciones y pistas para encontrar el motín, también llamado "caché".
“Tal vez no los hayas visto, pero tu ciudad está llena de tesoros. Tesoros reales aunque simbólicos: objetos ocultos en tarteras, tuppers (protegidos así de las inclemencias climáticas) en coordenadas muy precisas. Han sido escondidos por personas, pero, paradójicamente, para que sean encontrados. Pero no por cualquiera: solo por aquellos que los busquen en páginas web creadas a tal efecto. Parece un juego, un acertijo, y es así: se trata del geocaching", describe el libro Turista lo serás tú.
La aplicación está disponible en iOs y Android y es de descarga gratuita. Lo único que requiere es una dirección de mail para el registro y el acceso a la ubicación o GPS. Una vez concretado el ingreso, se abre el mapa de la ciudad con los puntos en donde hay tesoros escondidos (si es que los hay). Mientras que en Buenos Aires y Córdoba el número es mayor, en Rosario hay dos. Basta con cliquear sobre los puntos y leer las pistas para emprender la búsqueda. La mayoría están dentro de tubitos, cajas, tuppers, entre otros soportes.
Los pasos para hacer nuevos "cachés" se detallan en el sitio web oficial, como también las reglas, ya que la consigna tiene una "ética de juego". Entre ellas: no poner en peligro a otros, minimizar el impacto en la naturaleza, respetar la propiedad privada y evitar la sospecha pública.
La propuesta invita al jugador a ser turista y detective al mismo tiempo, ya que es muy útil para conocer espacios de las distintas ciudades involucradas o así mismo los rincones desconocidos del propio barrio. Cada artículo escondido posee un "libro de visitas", que debe ser firmado con nombre y fecha cuando se encuentre el objeto. Luego hay que dejar todo como estaba para que otro usuario lo pueda encontrar.
.............
Some caches really make you feel at home! The goal of a Traditional cache in Germany is just that. The cache owner placed a restored table, homemade bench, and some extra plants in a shaded glen that sets the perfect scene for a geocaching picnic. Even better? The cache container is close at hand. Image by Teddy_der_Fadfinder. #geocaching #geocache #natur #nature #picnic #presto #home #food #lunch #mittagsessen #whimsical #teddy #teddybear #adventure #fun #creative #germany #deutschland #saxony #GC4M86Z
La iniciativa recorre el mundo y los exploradores comparten sus aventuras en la web.
.............
What is this? A geocache for ants? This micro cache is no tall tale. This is for geocachers who are really, really, really ridiculously good cachers. Despite the shortcomings of finding a container of its size, a bounty of this magnitude shouldn’t be overlooked. After all, when you see the names of all your geocaching friends in the logbook, you’ll realize it really is a small world. Image by LostSailRs. #geocaching #geocache #geocachingadventure #miniature #micro #adventure #fun #treasure #smallword #everythingismadeforgiants #zoolander #alittlehelpplease #downhere #nospoiler
.............
On a scale of stepping on a LEGO brick to finding a hand-crafted container, how much would you love finding this field puzzle? While locating the actual container is only a D1, discovering the D3 solution to get inside the box will feel like a thousand bricks have been lifted from your shoulders...and signing the log will feel akin to finding the missing piece from your life! Image by burgo78. #geocaching #geocache #fun #travel #explore #adventure #community #creative #puzzle #lego #legoofthatcache #ifyoubuildit #thecacherswillcome #geocachingisawesome #queensland #australia #GC74CPA
.............
It’s a poor, unfortunate soul who doesn’t get to find this under-the-sea themed cache. The prize? Well, it’s no stolen voice of the daughter of Triton, just another smiley on your map—the perfect reward for a cacher. Face it, you and this cache were mermaid for each other! When has a geocache made you shellebrate? #geocaching #geocache #water #nature #natur #creativecache #fun #funny #underthesea #fishplease #micro #seashell #ocean #adventure #travel #nospoiler
.............
Convincing your muggle friends that you’re totally sane will not get any easier after crawling into an underground tunnel and pulling out a geocache. Fellow cachers will give you some serious geocaching street-cred, though. Image by @marjulhan_geocaching #geocaching #geocache #poland #szczecin #extreme #underground #tunnel #brave #mugglesdontunderstand #dontletthemugglesgetyoudown #fun #funny #streetcred #dedication #hiking #travel #wanderlust #nospoiler