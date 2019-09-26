“Es absolutamente posible ganar peso en tus muslos y trasero sin tener una sección media gruesa. Últimamente he aumentado mis calorías sólo para hacer una prueba. ¡Me encanta cómo me veo con muslos gruesos pero desprecio sentir la parte de arriba como un muffin! Así que empecé a comer mucho y no restringir mi ingesta de calorías. Funcionó absolutamente. Mis muslos y caderas se han hecho notar y evité la hinchazón de la panza al no permitirme azúcar innecesaria, carbohidratos innecesarios y comida rápida”, explicó en la primera parte de su mensaje para motivar a las personas que quieren tener un estilo de vida más saludable.

Además compartió otro pequeño truco para las mamás y dijo que hace abdominales en la cama, pues realizarlas en el piso le resulta doloroso en la espalda. Así que aprovecha cuando su hija Batel está dormida. "Hago levantamiento de piernas en la cama y me salva del dolor en mi sacro y espalda baja, según publicó Infobae.com. Jameson suele ser bastante abierta en su cuenta de Instagram, y hasta compartió imágenes del antes y después de bajar 36 kilogramos.

“Instagram vs realidad. Mi vida consiste en ser madre sin parar, con cero tiempo para mí... trabajando en mi Poshmark (el servicio al cliente es lo mío) y teniendo cero privacidad. No lo intercambiaría con el mundo”.

Hoy ya con 45 años contó también que llegar a las cuatro décadas no fue fácil: “al cumplir 40 años me sentía vacía. Lo escondía bien. Los pasados años hice un inventario, empecé a vivir mi vida para mí y lentamente la verdadera Jenna ha regresado a la vida”, añadió en la publicación.

Durante el tiempo que mostró el cambio en su figura y cómo logró bajar de peso, Jenna dejó claro que cuando una persona busca modificar su aspecto debe ser por un deseo propio y no por complacer a alguien más.