La ex estrella porno Jenna Jameson habló del régimen que le permitió bajar más de 30 kilos y lo compartió con sus seguidores en Instagram. Además dio algunos consejos para moldear la figura tras ser mamá.
Según Jenna, conocida como la “Reina del porno” hace más de una década, es posible aumentar el volumen en cadera y muslos sin que ello implique una mayor masa corporal en el abdomen.
Atribuyó esa posibilidad a la dieta cetogénica, de la cual es fiel seguidora y promotora, pues en varias ocasiones ha hablado en su cuenta de Instagram de los beneficios de esa forma de alimentación, que implica un bajo consumo de carbohidratos, así el cuerpo produce cetonas que son utilizadas como energía. La idea de la dieta cetogénica es forzar a que el cuerpo esté en cetosis, lo que implicará la baja de peso.
En su más reciente publicación en la red social, en la que tiene más de 300.000 seguidores, Jenna compartió una fotografía en la que posó frente a un espejo, portando únicamente un top gris y una pantaleta negra. It is absolutely possible to gain weight in your thighs and booty without getting a thick midsection. Lately I’ve upped my calories just to run a test. I love how I look with thick thighs but despise feeling a muffin top! So I began eating a lot and not restricting my caloric intake. It absolutely worked. My thighs and hips have made themselves known �� I avoided tummy bloat by not indulging in unneeded sugar, wasteful carbs and fast food. Here’s a little mom hack also. I do sit-ups in bed! I have a bad back and I struggle doing normal crunches on the floor, so when Batel naps... I do leg raises and crunches in bed and it saves the pain on my sacrum and lower back! Moral of the story... super skinny isn’t goals. Healthy well fed bodies are!!!! #keto #ketotransformation #mombod #thickthighs #ketodiet #ketolife “Es absolutamente posible ganar peso en tus muslos y trasero sin tener una sección media gruesa. Últimamente he aumentado mis calorías sólo para hacer una prueba. ¡Me encanta cómo me veo con muslos gruesos pero desprecio sentir la parte de arriba como un muffin! Así que empecé a comer mucho y no restringir mi ingesta de calorías. Funcionó absolutamente. Mis muslos y caderas se han hecho notar y evité la hinchazón de la panza al no permitirme azúcar innecesaria, carbohidratos innecesarios y comida rápida”, explicó en la primera parte de su mensaje para motivar a las personas que quieren tener un estilo de vida más saludable. Además compartió otro pequeño truco para las mamás y dijo que hace abdominales en la cama, pues realizarlas en el piso le resulta doloroso en la espalda. Así que aprovecha cuando su hija Batel está dormida. "Hago levantamiento de piernas en la cama y me salva del dolor en mi sacro y espalda baja, según publicó Infobae.com. Jameson suele ser bastante abierta en su cuenta de Instagram, y hasta compartió imágenes del antes y después de bajar 36 kilogramos. Let’s talk jumping back on the wagon after losing control and eating like a crazed banshee. We all do it���� There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness badasses do it. But how do we get the where with all to begin again? For me, it comes in the form of wanting to feel my best. I know I’m not perfect and my will power isn’t iron clad, but I DO know I will never give up! It’s important to know that no matter how long you fall off, you can always jump back on the horse! It’s ok to feel discouraged, disappointed and down right pissed. Channel that into positivity and know there are so many on this journey right along with you! Love you guys! #beforeandafter #ketotransformation #intermittentfasting #beforeandafterweightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #ketodiet #keto #youcandoit “Instagram vs realidad. Mi vida consiste en ser madre sin parar, con cero tiempo para mí... trabajando en mi Poshmark (el servicio al cliente es lo mío) y teniendo cero privacidad. No lo intercambiaría con el mundo”. Hoy ya con 45 años contó también que llegar a las cuatro décadas no fue fácil: “al cumplir 40 años me sentía vacía. Lo escondía bien. Los pasados años hice un inventario, empecé a vivir mi vida para mí y lentamente la verdadera Jenna ha regresado a la vida”, añadió en la publicación. Durante el tiempo que mostró el cambio en su figura y cómo logró bajar de peso, Jenna dejó claro que cuando una persona busca modificar su aspecto debe ser por un deseo propio y no por complacer a alguien más.
