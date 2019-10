��"The #Antarctic sea ice extent saw a rapid loss of some 2 million square kilometers from late 2014 to 2017. This was equivalent to a loss of nearly 4 times the area of #Spain ���� in 3 years" @CMEMS_EU ��️���� data



▶️https://t.co/uD36HKpkR8 pic.twitter.com/5htaWaPjT8