Emily Hartridge, una Youtuber inglesa conocida a nivel mundial, murió al ser atropellada por un camión mientras se desplazaba en un monopatín eléctrico en el barrio londinense de Battersea.
En el Reino Unido está totalmente prohibido utilizar estos aparatos en la calle, y Hartridge se convirtió en la primera víctima mortal de un accidente que involucra estos nuevos medios de transporte.
A sus 35 años, la mujer contaba con más de 340.000 suscriptores en YouTube y tenía previsto asistir a un encuentro para mujeres sobre salud mental en la tarde de ayer, pero según informó SkyNews, los presentes recibieron la noticia de su muerte poco antes de que este se celebrara. Desde su perfil personal de Instagram, la familia lanzó un comunicado para informar de la terrible noticia.
"Hola a todos. Es terrible tener que decir esto en Instagram, pero sabemos que muchos estaban esperando poder ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única vía para contactar con todos a la vez. Emily sufrió ayer un accidente y falleció. Todos la amábamos y nunca será olvidada. Ella tocó tantas vidas que es difícil imaginar las cosas sin ella. Era una persona muy especial", expresó la familia en la mencionada red social.
.............
#������������������������������ �������� ������ ������ (AD) ������������ - The reason why I wanted to get involved with this campaign is because I feel very strongly about a few things in this world. Dogs, mental health and the environment �� • And as just 1 teeny tiny speck on the planet it feels impossible to really change one of the biggest threats we face- climate change �� • But if all the teeny tiny specks thought that then nothing would ever change and that would just be very very sad ���� • So although ‘Meat free week’ is almostover, I truly hope it has inspired you to maybe rethink what you put into your body and how all our choices really can either positively or negatively affect this planet we currently reside on ���� • Did you try and not eat meat this week? ��❌ If so, how did it find it? What did you find you missed the most? �� • It’s so easy nowadays to find amazing meat alternatives and delicious vegan recipes ���� • One of my faves is- Brown rice pasta (my personal fave) fry tofu or tofurky (tofurky is LIFE ����) in coconut oil, roast any veg you like, then throw the veggies in with the tofu and add coconut cream or milk and add in veg stock and nutritional yeast. Leave it all infuse together and then eat with brown rice pasta �� • I am a terrible cook but I can assure you that that meal is BANGING �� • Helping the planet doesn’t have to break the bank or even require huge effort, just small little changes can go a long way ❤️ • Pic by @jacob_hazell who is the KING of #boyfriendsofinstagram ���� _____________________________________________ #ad #lessmeatmoreveg #vegan #veganism #food #planet #climatechange #recipes #change #inspiration #fruit #veg
A través de su cuenta de Youtube y de Instagram, Emily discutía temas sobre amor, género, sexo y vida y por lo general compartía sus experiencias personales. Era vegana. Hace poco, había tomado la decisión de congelar sus óvulos junto a su pareja, Jacob Hazell, ocho años menor que ella. Ante algunas complicaciones, Hartridge pedía el apoyo de sus fans y publicó: "¿Pueden todos mantener los dedos cruzados por mí y desear que las cosas hayan cambiado?".
.............
10 REASONS TO HAVE A YOUNGER BOYFRIEND ������♀️ - Now we all know that @jacob_hazell is younger than me, 8 years younger to be precise ���� - And I know for many women over 30 they might be unsure about dating someone that much younger but let me tell you......IT IS AWESOME ���� - And here are 10 reasons why �� - LINK IN BIO TO WATCH VIDEO ☝�� ________________________________________________ #10reasonswhy #comedy #youtube #funny #laughter #dating #youngermen #cougar #emilyhart #emilyhartridge