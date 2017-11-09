Lo último en nail art: manicura inspirada en Stranger Things

Las uñas estilo Stranger Things han invadido Instagram con cientos de diseños para recrear

Por: Rosario3

  • Todo el universo de la serie de Netflix en la punta de tus dedos

    Todo el universo de la serie de Netflix en la punta de tus dedos(Instagram)

Stranger things es la serie del momento y era de esperar que, tarde o temprano, los gurús de belleza y expertos en nail art se inspirasen en ella para plasmar algunas de las escenas más icónicas en las uñas. Las marcas de cosméticos han lanzado colecciones inspiradas en la saga, con opciones lowcost y otras de absoluto lujo.

 

Se pueden encontrar diferentes referencias a la serie, desde las luces que utiliza Joyce (Winona Ryder) para comunicarse con Will, pasando por el mismo Demogorgon, hasta uñas que son todo un homenaje a los personajes más tops como Eleven o Bárbara. Todos ellos realizados con aspecto juvenil y muy pop.

 
 

So finally joined the stranger things hype! Had this idea and checked to see if anyone had done it... @talontedlex was my favourite ... thanks for the inspo

Una publicación compartida de Harnam ������ (@hkrnails) el

 

 

CUE STRANGER THINGS THEME SONG �������� on @lexiefuell

Una publicación compartida de Meghan (@meghanly) el

 
 

Stranger Things ���� [lights above letters "lit" with @wildflowernailshop glitters]

Una publicación compartida de Kimberly Borruso (@kimborruso_beauty) el

 
 
¿Te vas a animar a hacerte tu propia manicura de Stranger Things?

 

