Lo último en nail art: manicura inspirada en Stranger Things

Stranger things es la serie del momento y era de esperar que, tarde o temprano, los gurús de belleza y expertos en nail art se inspirasen en ella para plasmar algunas de las escenas más icónicas en las uñas. Las marcas de cosméticos han lanzado colecciones inspiradas en la saga, con opciones lowcost y otras de absoluto lujo.
Se pueden encontrar diferentes referencias a la serie, desde las luces que utiliza Joyce (Winona Ryder) para comunicarse con Will, pasando por el mismo Demogorgon, hasta uñas que son todo un homenaje a los personajes más tops como Eleven o Bárbara. Todos ellos realizados con aspecto juvenil y muy pop.
Look what I've done �� @therealcalebmclaughlin @noahschnapp @charlie.r.heaton @finnwolfhardofficial @gatenm123 @milliebobby_brown @_peyton_w . When I finished seeing @strangerthingstv I realized how much I liked this serie and immediately I decided that I have to do it something realated to #StrangerThings and my favorite hobby in the world: nail art �� and here it's the result. Some people said that it was a kind of fanaticism (apparently there is a big difference between being "a fan" and the "fanaticism") and the only thing that I have to say is that I don't do it because I am a crazy fanatic or whatever, I am a girl from Argentina ���� who paint things that she likes. So I hope that nobody will be rude to me because of this mani. Besides it is not perfect, I had fun doing this and I hope you to like it �� It took me forever �� Have a nice Sunday! (I would like if you help me tagging the actors in the comments -whose I mention at the beginning of this post- so they see this mani �� thank you!) . . #nails #nailart #nails2inspire #nailsofinstagram #nailsoftheday #instanails #nailgram #uñas #strangerthingsfanart #stangerthingsnails #strangerthingsnailart #freehand #freehandnails #freehandnailart #instanails #instanailart #nailsofinstagram #diy #nailstoinspire #nailsart #nailporn #nailpromote #mynails #unhas
Comentarios