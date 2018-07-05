Kimojis Fragances: las nuevos perfumes de Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian anunció el lanzamiento de tres nuevos productos de su línea KKW Fragances: son los kimojis y si huelen tan bien como lucen, it's a match!
Tras el bombazo que fue su última fragancia, cuyo packaging era un molde perfecto del cuerpo de Kim Kardashian, llegan los Kimojis Fragances. Tres perfumes cuya presentación también se convierte en protagonista, aunque esta vez cambiando el cuerpo de la celebrity por algunos de los emojis más famosos de Whatsapp, recordándonos más a los corazones que sacó recientemente. Así, KKW Fragances tiene opciones para todos los gustos.
1- “Peachy”
La primera tiene forma de melocotón. Obviamente huele a esta fruta, nectarina, jazmín, flor de melocotón, vainilla, sándalo y musk.
2- “Vibes”
Joyful, irresistible and lively �� KIMOJI VIBES includes notes of watermelon, bergamot, juicy pineapple, apple blossom, peony petals, fresh jasmine, cedarwood, sunkissed amber and musk. #KIMOJIPERFUME is coming to the Pop-Up in @westfieldcenturycity on 07.14 and to KKWFRAGRANCE.COM on 07.17 #KKWFRAGRANCE
De los tres es el único cuyo frasco no tiene forma de fruta, aunque sí las lleva en el interior. Su aroma se consiguió con notas de sandía, piña, bergamota, flor de manzana, pétalos de peonías, jazmín, madera de cedro, ámbar y musk.
3- “Cherry”
El último tiene forma de cereza. Este, como su nombre y forma indica, contiene esencia de cereza, flor de cereza, frambuesa, fresa, pétalos de gardenias, vainilla, madera y musk.
KIMOJI CHERRY includes notes of juicy red cherry, luscious raspberry, sweet strawberry, cherry blossom, gardenia petals, vanilla, woods and musk.

KIMOJI PEACH includes notes of juicy peach, fresh nectarine, jasmine petals, peach blossom, creamy vanilla, sandalwood and musk.

KIMOJI VIBES includes notes of watermelon, bergamot, juicy pineapple, apple blossom, peony petals, fresh jasmine, cedarwood, sunkissed amber and musk.
Los tres nuevos aromas saldrán a la venta el próximo 17 de julio y seguramente se convertirá en tu perfume favorito.
¡Habrá que correr para conseguirlas!
