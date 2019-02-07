¿Zapatos racistas? Katy Perry desata la polémica con su última colección

Primero fue Prada. Luego, Gucci. Ahora, Katy Perry está siendo criticada por crear moda “blackface”: la práctica de pintura facial racista que comenzó como una forma en la que los actores blancos se burlaban de los esclavos africanos en espectáculos usando pintura negra y rasgos faciales exagerados.
La marca homónima de la cantante enfrenta duros comentarios sobre dos estilos de zapatos que algunos dicen tienen imágenes racistas.
Se trata de unas sandalias con taco ancho y de unos zapatos estilo mocasín, ambos en color negro y beige y adornados con nariz y unos grandes ojos y boca roja.
Los zapatos de Katy Perry no hicieron más que incendiar la red y en muchas ocasiones se considera que la imagen del calzado puede herir la sensibilidad.
En seguida, su firma decidió lanzar un comunicado en el que se comprometía a retirar el diseño no solo de su web, sino de todos los puntos de venta como Walmart o Dillard's en los que estos estén a la venta.
Más escándalos racistas
Before I discuss the topic, please research a youtube video of #Blackface acting to get an idea/ better idea of how they use: degrading stereotypes, characters, & or personalities, to mock black people as a whole... This is why the black community is : hurt, outraged, and boycotting currently. Dear @gucci , @prada , @moncler , do you really think we accept your none sincere "apology?" You companies did this idiotic campaign/ AND KEEP DOING IT even after @hm earlier this year with their sweatshirt with a little boy in a "coolest monkey in the jungle," sweatshirt. Remember when one of the biggest artist currently @theweeknd DROPPED @hm and he himself said he was emberassed, and will NEVER work for them again...? I Do. Since you are in the fashion industry, let me ask you something that will really make you think and feel like �� for being so racist. You ready??? Can you tell what skin color @kimkardashian & @kyliejenner @khloekardashian 's boyfriends/babies have???? Need me to help you? @travisscott @floydmayweather THE RICHEST althelte in the �� / Greatest boxer in our generation just bought from your tacky @gucci store in Beverly. Did you racist bastards know he won $450 million in 1 day from the biggest fight with @mannypacquiao .... You do now! Imagine if Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Travis Scott, Floyd MayWeather, Kanye West, Jay-Z, & Beyonce ..... said to "STOP BUYING @gucci , @prada , @moncler , @hm .... !" Your business would be DONE FOR (because they are the Biggest Influence in the industry/world & YOU KNOW IT), and no longer gain a per capita of 1.25 trillion a year EVER AGAIN. But imagine how these stars feel... Not that you care, because you DONT, that's why you created these lame, bigot products. I just wanted to make you THINK, and realize the consequences that will and have unfolded due to your actions. @prada @gucci @hm , CASE CLOSED. #sorrynotsorry #fuckgucci #fuckprada #boycottgucci #fuckmoncler #apologynotaccepted #blackhistorymonth #wow #education #nowyouknow
- Gucci
Lanzó un suéter negro de lana, con un gran cuello que alcanza a cubrir la nariz e incluye un detalle en la boca con labios rojos de gran tamaño, la marca de lujo italiana se disculpó después de que fue señalada de hacer referencia al “blackface”.
- Prada
La lujosa casa de moda tuvo que retirar una serie de productos después de que algunos artículos que se mostraban en una tienda de Manhattan se vieran como imágenes “blackface”, por lo que la marca se disculpó por las figuras de mono con caras negras y grandes labios rojos.
