Quién es la Youtuber que dejó la civilización para vivir "desnuda en la jungla"

Una youtuber australiana conocida como Freelee, promotora de la alimentación vegana, huyó de la "civilización occidental" con su pareja para librarse de "la vida de esclava" que llevaba trabajando cinco días a la semana.

"Quería inspirarme y sentir algo significativo todos los días", relató Freelee, según publica Daily Mail.

Ahora, la mujer pasa la mayoría del tiempo desnuda, "libre de ropa que restringe", come frutas y verduras que cuida ella misma, se ducha en las lluvias monzónicas y bebe de riachuelos de la selva.

La australiana publica sus fotos en Instagram y videos en YouTube, en las que aparece desnuda o cubriéndose con ropa hecha de materiales orgánicos como cáscaras de coco.

"¿Que si ahora voy a estar desnuda en cada fotografía? Sí, desnuda en la jungla. Libre de ropa, etiquetas, zapatos, maquillaje y depilación. Simplemente, uno se siente bien", escribe la mujer bajo las fotos.

