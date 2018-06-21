Quién es la Youtuber que dejó la civilización para vivir "desnuda en la jungla"

Una youtuber australiana conocida como Freelee, promotora de la alimentación vegana, huyó de la "civilización occidental" con su pareja para librarse de "la vida de esclava" que llevaba trabajando cinco días a la semana.
"Quería inspirarme y sentir algo significativo todos los días", relató Freelee, según publica Daily Mail.
Lately I go days without looking in the mirror even once, and I find it incredibly freeing. This was definitely not always the case. As a young woman I became obsessed with my reflection. I would spend hours a day analysing and comparing. Was it because I was vain? Because I thought I was too perfect for this world? On the contrary, I saw a face filled with 'imperfections'. I believed the story I was told by advertisements, that I was born inadequate and in desperate need of enhancement. I saw normal human charateristics as defects to be erased or covered; to be ashamed of. I hated my skin, especially my freckles. My smile was too narrow and my teeth too crooked. My top lip too skinny. Eyes not big enough. My hair too fine. The reality is, I didn't see the real me in the mirror. I didn't see the cheeky girl who loved to explore nature for hours and play in the dirt and creeks, instead I saw the ugly lies the beauty industry fed me. I've now been many months without makeup, fake lashes, creams, treatments etc and it feels so damn liberating. Remember, you were not born flawed, you were born into a flawed system. You were designed to be wild and free, to get dirty, to love and laugh, to explore and experience this beautiful planet - not to stress over your humanness. Don't buy the lie$ #gofreeyourself
Ahora, la mujer pasa la mayoría del tiempo desnuda, "libre de ropa que restringe", come frutas y verduras que cuida ella misma, se ducha en las lluvias monzónicas y bebe de riachuelos de la selva.
La australiana publica sus fotos en Instagram y videos en YouTube, en las que aparece desnuda o cubriéndose con ropa hecha de materiales orgánicos como cáscaras de coco.
Sometimes you gotta just sit back and laugh at how bizarre it all is. Take the nipple for instance. There is currently a war being waged against the nipple, but only the female nipple of course. Women can pretty much sustain life straight from our nipples yet they are so taboo that even Barbie dolls are nipp-less. Instagram has banned the female areola, however, there is a page with close ups of both men and womens nipples @genderless_nipples and guess what? Ofcourse Instagram cannot tell the difference so the pics are allowed...��♀️I wonder whether this Matisia fruit will set off the sinful nipple detector? We can mostly thank the porn industry and puritanical religious views for this ridiculous inequality. #gofreeyourself #freethenipple
"¿Que si ahora voy a estar desnuda en cada fotografía? Sí, desnuda en la jungla. Libre de ropa, etiquetas, zapatos, maquillaje y depilación. Simplemente, uno se siente bien", escribe la mujer bajo las fotos.
