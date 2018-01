Un árbitro le dio una patada a un jugador y encima lo expulsó

PSG's latest win was overshadowed as the ref appeared to boot a Nantes player & then send him off



Diego Carlos was running towards his penalty area when ref Tony Chapron cut in front of him & tripped over.



As he got up Chapron aimed a boot at Carlos before showing him a 2nd pic.twitter.com/w1UsfUP7IJ

— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) 15 de enero de 2018