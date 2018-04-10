El nuevo superalimento de moda se llama Blue Majik

Primero fueron los aguacates, después las semillas de chía y ahora le tocó el turno a “esa cosa azul”, como sacada de un sueño, que parecen desayunar todas las instagramers.
Pero como dirían en La Bella y la Bestia, no hay que juzgar las cosas por su aspecto, sino por su interior o lo que es los mismo, sus beneficios para nuestro cuerpo.
¿Qué es exactamente?
El difundido “Unicorn Smoothie” y la aclamada “Mermaid Toast” contienen un ingrediente secreto que le brinda ese tono azulado y que, además, es rico en vitaminas: blue majik.
Se trata de un derivado de la espirulina, una microalga que hace unos años fue catalogada como superalimento por la OMS, y el color azul se debe a su alto contenido en clorofila y ficocianina.
¿Cuáles son sus propiedades?
¡Muchos! Aparte de quedar ideal en el feed de Instagram, la espirulina siempre se usó como protector gástrico y la suelen tomar los vegetarianos ya que está llena de vitaminas B12 además de enzimas, minerales y aminoácidos y C-ficocianina, una proteína responsable de su color azul y de muchas de sus propiedades.
¿Cómo se puede comer?
El secreto es saber cómo combinarlo con frutas, endulzantes naturales, semillas y otros ingredientes que ocultan su sabor pero no sus beneficios.
Por su textura en polvo es perfecto para añadir a batido de frutas, budín de semillas, helado casero, pero la industria alimenticia ya está creando productos que la incluyen, como una mezcla de Blue Majik con leche de almendras.
¿Dónde se puede comprar?
En Argentina, este alimento se comercializa solo en tiendas online aunque, quizás, ya esté disponible en algunas dietéticas especializadas o mercados de productos naturales. Pero pronto se va a ir extendiendo y lo vas a poder conseguir en todos lados.
¡En Instagram y Pinterest, las recetas comienzan a teñirse de Blue Majik para convertir los alimentos en una propuesta visual digna de fotografiar!
