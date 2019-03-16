Influencer cleanliness: nueva tendencia en la red social

En la era de las redes sociales cada vez aparecen más cuentas con contenido especializado. Ahora triunfan cautivando seguidores los llamados “influencers de la limpieza”.
Para entender este fenómeno se debe saber que los amantes de la limpieza y la pulcritud encontraron en internet canales o cuentas en Instagram y YouTube en donde personas comparten sus trucos o ideas y técnicas para dejar bien limpia la cocina, el baño, la ropa o los pisos y para ellos comparten datos de sus productos milagro, sean caseros o industrializados y al final de los videos muestran los resultados casas limpias y relucientes.
La obsesión por mantener todo impecable llevó este contenido a formar parte de las tendencias del 2018:
1- Mrs Hinch
AD |Hello my Hinchers!! I don’t know about you but the shine on a sink makes my day ���� I could check out peoples sinks and cupboards all day mate .. (worrying)! Anyway .. As you may have noticed on my Stories I now use these specific Gregory gloves every time I Hinch! I was sent them to try but now I am genuinely in love with the things! They’re called the Killeen Grippaz! Do many of my Hinchers own these? I could be late to the party �� BUT @killeen_ie who are the parents of these babies also have lots of other hinching products they sell! So show them some love , check them out and if you also use these Gregory gloves let me know your thoughts on them and I hope you’ve all had a wonderful day! Ps: Have you been hinching much? I can’t stop , I think I’m nesting �� ATB �� #killeeners ��❤
Es una joven británica de 28 años que cuenta hasta la fecha con 1,5 millones de seguidores y se unió a la red social en marzo.
Hinchliffe logró idealizar e incluso embellecer tareas domésticas como limpiar la ducha, pasar la aspiradora o sacar el polvo de la casa.
2- Clean Mama
Well friends, it’s the end of The Clutter Challenge. I had SO much fun with you this month and despite the polar vortex, I filled my vehicle today to the brim (check my stories) with the last of the donation items from this month. I hope your bags and bins are empty and dropped off and that your home feels lighter and refreshed. This week has been about finishing anything that you weren’t able to complete or moving on to another area in your home that you’d like to declutter. Head to the link in my profile for all the details and the free printable - you can declutter ANYTIME. The SALE in my shop, Clean Mama Home ends tonight at 10pm cst. Tap @cleanmama , the link in my bio, and this image to go straight to the post with all the details and coupon code. #cleanmama #cleanmamahome https://www.cleanmama.net/2019/01/the-clutter-challenge-week-5-a-sale.html
Es otra cuenta muy popular y también anónima. No solo está repleta de productos de limpieza y consejos, sino que además detalla cuáles son sus rutinas diarias. Y para quien no sea obsesivo con la limpieza, puede resultar abrumador.
3- The Secret Cleaner
Es una cuenta anónima en Instagram que suele publicar consejos de limpieza y que tiene más de 12.400 seguidores.
4- Marie Kondo
¿Y vos las vas a seguir?
Comentarios