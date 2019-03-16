Influencer cleanliness: nueva tendencia en la red social

Es una afición que cada vez suma más adeptos. La obsesión por la limpieza invadió Instagram conquistada por miles de hashtags y videos

Por: Rosario3

  Gurús en la organización del hogar

    Gurús en la organización del hogar

En la era de las redes sociales cada vez aparecen más cuentas con contenido especializado. Ahora triunfan cautivando seguidores los llamados “influencers de la limpieza”.

Para entender este fenómeno se debe saber que los amantes de la limpieza y la pulcritud encontraron en internet canales o cuentas en Instagram y YouTube en donde personas comparten sus trucos o ideas y técnicas para dejar bien limpia la cocina, el baño, la ropa o los pisos y para ellos comparten datos de sus productos milagro, sean caseros o industrializados y al final de los videos muestran los resultados casas limpias y relucientes.

La obsesión por mantener todo impecable llevó este contenido a formar parte de las tendencias del 2018:

 

1- Mrs Hinch

Es una joven británica de 28 años que cuenta hasta la fecha con 1,5 millones de seguidores y se unió a la red social en marzo.

Hinchliffe logró idealizar e incluso embellecer tareas domésticas como limpiar la ducha, pasar la aspiradora o sacar el polvo de la casa.

 

2- Clean Mama

Es otra cuenta muy popular y también anónima. No solo está repleta de productos de limpieza y consejos, sino que además detalla cuáles son sus rutinas diarias. Y para quien no sea obsesivo con la limpieza, puede resultar abrumador.

 

3- The Secret Cleaner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our clean with water week is almost at an end! Using only emojis, tell your #cleanwithwater story in the comments below. ������

Una publicación compartida por The Secret Cleaner (@thesecretcleaner) el

Es una cuenta anónima en Instagram que suele publicar consejos de limpieza y que tiene más de 12.400 seguidores.

 

4- Marie Kondo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Such a tidy and festive kitchen cupboard! Thank you @amparo_lasnubes for sharing your #mykonmari moment.

Una publicación compartida por Marie Kondo (@mariekondo) el

 

¿Y vos las vas a seguir?

