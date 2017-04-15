TV y Radios en vivo
Las raras ilusiones ópticas que crea con maquillaje una artista

Se trata de la canadiense Mimi Choi. Caras cortadas, varios ojos y agujeros en distintas partes del cuerpo son algunos de los aterradores resultados. Las imágenes

Por: Rosario3

  La única herramienta de

    La única herramienta de "edición" en el trabajo de Mimi Choi es la paciencia. (Instagram/mimles)

El único truco detrás las ilusiones ópticas que crea la artista Mimi Choi es el maquillaje. No hay Photoshop ni otra herramienta de edición, sólo la paciencia.

Y su trabajo es tan bueno que hasta asusta. Literalmente.

La artista utiliza caras y cuerpos como lienzos para el trabajo y luego comparte las creaciones con sus 140 mil seguidoras y seguidores de Instagram.

Rostros cortadas y varios ojos son algunos de sus aterradores logros.

