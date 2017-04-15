Las raras ilusiones ópticas que crea con maquillaje una artista

El único truco detrás las ilusiones ópticas que crea la artista Mimi Choi es el maquillaje. No hay Photoshop ni otra herramienta de edición, sólo la paciencia.

