Las raras ilusiones ópticas que crea con maquillaje una artista

El único truco detrás las ilusiones ópticas que crea la artista Mimi Choi es el maquillaje. No hay Photoshop ni otra herramienta de edición, sólo la paciencia.
Y su trabajo es tan bueno que hasta asusta. Literalmente.
La artista utiliza caras y cuerpos como lienzos para el trabajo y luego comparte las creaciones con sus 140 mil seguidoras y seguidores de Instagram.
Rostros cortadas y varios ojos son algunos de sus aterradores logros.
I think by now you should know that I'm a minimalist. ������ • A half-face #DRAGMAKEUP DEMO on @sunnylee_makeup for my @Blancheworld International Extreme Makeup students this morning. Used @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca 5 Camouflage Cream Palette, Sculpting kit 2, Aqua Black, flash palette and glitter 3. Highlight is Enlight Aura of "Synergy" by @danessa_myricks. Lashes are a combination of @houseoflashes "Knockout" falsies and @makeupforeverofficial Lash Show in C-811. ���� #dragqueen #drag #makeup #makeupinstructor #extrememakeup #makeupdemo #blancheworld #blanchegram
Wow 61K+ likes on this look so far! �� Thanks for the overwhelming amount of support and love everyone! ❤ For those who is wondering if this was Photoshopped -- No, this was done with just #makeup, please see the video in the last post. �� Unfortunately, I do not do video tutorials because most of the time I don't actually know what I'm trying to achieve or if it's even going to be successful at all. �� I really enjoy creating spontaneously so planning tutorials would not give me the same kind of satisfaction. I hope that my strange creatives can inspire people to think out of the box and create a style and trend that is unique to themselves. ��
Last one of this look I did on @lahbra ������ I used @patmcgrathreal #METALMORPHOSIS005 Everything Kit for the "cutouts", #LUST004 Kit for the lips and MAKE UP FOR EVER @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca kohl liners and ink liner for painting the extra eyes. Inspired by cardboard cutouts and digitally-manipulated photographs. Go to @blancheworld to see the rules for entering the new #BLANCHEWINS contest to win THE @patmcgrathreal Metalmorphosis 005 Kit! ✨
FRESHY FRESHHH ���� All my fishy creations so far. ������ Not responsible for broken phones. �� I painted all of these on my own hand using @kryolanofficial Aquacolors, @suvabeauty Hydra Liners and @stilacosmetics intense black stay-all-day liquid eyeliner. What sushi do you want to see next? #salmonsushi #ebisushi #alaskaroll #fish #handpainting
Sushi chef in the making ������ What kind of sushi roll is this? ��This is #MAKEUP on my hand �� • #SUSHIROLL makeup illusion using @kryolanofficial Aquacolors and @suvabeauty Hydra liners. Stay tuned for final product! �� #alaskaroll #sushiroll #illusionmakeup #handpainting #handmakeup #sushi #workinprogress
