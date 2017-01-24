Los nominados son: los candidatos a llevarse un Oscar

La Academia de Hollywood difunde la lista de nominados para la gran ceremonia del cine prevista para el 26 de febrero en Los Ángeles.
Las nominaciones y sus candidatos
Mejor Película
Mejor Actriz
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Mejor Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Hanks, Sully
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Dirección de Fotografía
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Mejor Efectos Visuales
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
Mejor Corto Documental
I am Not Your Negro
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
Película Extranjera
A Man Called Ove
Diseño de Producción
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
La La Land
Corto Documental
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Corto Animado
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Canción Original
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can't Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go, Moana
Banda Sonora
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Guión Original
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Guión Adaptado
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Cortometraje
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
