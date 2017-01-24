Los nominados son: los candidatos a llevarse un Oscar

La Academia de Hollywood difunde la lista de nominados para la gran ceremonia del cine prevista para el 26 de febrero en Los Ángeles.

Las nominaciones y sus candidatos

Mejor Película

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water

Mejor Actriz

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Mejor Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Hanks, Sully

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Dirección de Fotografía

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

LaLa Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

Mejor Efectos Visuales

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

Mejor Corto Documental

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Película Extranjera

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Diseño de Producción

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Corto Documental

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Corto Animado

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Canción Original

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can't Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go, Moana

Banda Sonora

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Guión Original

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Guión Adaptado

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Cortometraje

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode