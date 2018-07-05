Normalizar la lactancia: una modelo desfiló mientras amamantaba a su hija

Dar la teta a un bebé o a una beba es un acto cotidiano para aquellas madres que pueden y deciden hacerlo. Y si bien –como cotidiano que es– hace rato que dejó el ámbito de lo íntimo, hay espacios en los que todavía sorprende un pezón en “situación de lactancia”.
La modelo Mara Martin desfiló en la pasarela Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, realizada del 12 al 15 de julio en Miami Beach, Estados Unidos, mientras amamantaba a su pequeña hija.
¿Y qué pasó? Los flashes se quedaron con la teta y la beba.
"No puedo creer que esté saliendo en los titulares con mi hija por algo que hago todos los días. Resulta como mínimo irreal. Estoy muy agradecida de poder compartir este mensaje y, con un poco de suerte, de normalizar la lactancia materna y de mostrar a las mujeres que se puede hacer TODO", aseguró Martin el pasado lunes en su cuenta de Instagram. La publicación de la revista de moda de baño se hizo viral en solo unas horas, alcanzando cerca de 50.000 me gusta en 15 horas.
Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle ����♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there... I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch
La modelo apareció en la pasarela vestida con una bikini dorado de tejido brillante mientras que a su hija Aria le colocó con uno caso azule para protegerla del fuerte sonido.
No fue un acto premeditado. "Comenzaba a tener un poco de hambre, el desfile se había retrasado y era para ella la hora de comer. Francamente no me lo pensé dos veces", explicó el martes Martin al canal NBC, tras la polémica suscitada.
La editora de la revista MJ Day afirmó también que no tenían planeado que Martin saliera con su hija en brazos dándole pecho. Cuando la vio en el backstage mientras esperaban a que empezara el espectáculo la alentó a continuar con los que había empezado.
Comentarios