Normalizar la lactancia: una modelo desfiló mientras amamantaba a su hija

Dar la teta a un bebé o a una beba es un acto cotidiano para aquellas madres que pueden y deciden hacerlo. Y si bien –como cotidiano que es– hace rato que dejó el ámbito de lo íntimo, hay espacios en los que todavía sorprende un pezón en “situación de lactancia”.

La modelo Mara Martin desfiló en la pasarela Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, realizada del 12 al 15 de julio en Miami Beach, Estados Unidos, mientras amamantaba a su pequeña hija.

¿Y qué pasó? Los flashes se quedaron con la teta y la beba.

"No puedo creer que esté saliendo en los titulares con mi hija por algo que hago todos los días. Resulta como mínimo irreal. Estoy muy agradecida de poder compartir este mensaje y, con un poco de suerte, de normalizar la lactancia materna y de mostrar a las mujeres que se puede hacer TODO", aseguró Martin el pasado lunes en su cuenta de Instagram. La publicación de la revista de moda de baño se hizo viral en solo unas horas, alcanzando cerca de 50.000 me gusta en 15 horas.

La modelo apareció en la pasarela vestida con una bikini dorado de tejido brillante mientras que a su hija Aria le colocó con uno caso azule para protegerla del fuerte sonido.

No fue un acto premeditado. "Comenzaba a tener un poco de hambre, el desfile se había retrasado y era para ella la hora de comer. Francamente no me lo pensé dos veces", explicó el martes Martin al canal NBC, tras la polémica suscitada.

La editora de la revista MJ Day afirmó también que no tenían planeado que Martin saliera con su hija en brazos dándole pecho. Cuando la vio en el backstage mientras esperaban a que empezara el espectáculo la alentó a continuar con los que había empezado.