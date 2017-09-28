Mirá: el arte del yoga al desnudo en Instagram

Una mujer comparte sus fotos en su cuenta de Instagram mientras practica yoga al desnudo. Con la iniciativa busca a incentivar a otras y otros a hacer lo mismo.
Se trata de Nude Yoga Girl, perfil que cuenta con más de 670 mil seguidoras y seguidores en la red social.
En las capturas, se muestran posiciones propias de la disciplina, aunque cuidando las “reglas del pezón” de Instagram y otras regulaciones sobre la desnudez.
We have all certainly compared ourselves to others in a negative way sometimes. Usually that make us feel bad so I wanted to remind: there is no one who has the same features, gifts, background and future that you have. There will always be something where someone else is better at, so comparing can be endless. But you are an unique combination. When I really realized that myself, I understood it would be a mistake to try to be something else. ❤ It makes it much easier to accept who we are exactly the way we are if we think that there is a reason why we are in this world. Somehow I want to believe that we all are created for a reason that we have our own purpose here. If we are unique (and we are) there are also unique resources that we are able to use. There are unique possibilities. ❤ Finding your own path and mission is a really big thing. But we can’t find it if we think that we aren’t going to find it. First we have to believe it. Have you ever thought there would be a mission or task in the world that only you can do?! No one can't replace you in that. I’m sure there is. And when we find and identify it, that is our meaning of life and the way how we can bring good to others. ❤
#NYGyoga (24h) Why do I like to see other people doing nude yoga? Someone asked me... It’s much more than just the actual photo. I thing about it as an experience to really connect with your body, be there with it in a natural way. It’s the positive experience, photo and caption together. To know that people have really taken time to connect with themselves and celebrate their unique bodies. The empowering feeling they get from it. That makes me happy. By receiving and sharing the photos I want to inspire more people to do so. ❤ 1. She preferred to stay anonymous. 2. @naturellelife 3. @evaliljestrom 4. @dwpimages You are all amazing! ❤ I want to encourage ALL body forms and shapes (you!) to share your nude yoga photos with me. Use #NYGyoga / @ Tag me or send a DM! ��
Everyone has an opinion on something Theres a lot of them on bodies. What we should or shouldn’t do with them, How we should or shouldn’t dress them, How we should or shouldn’t feel about them, But the thing we most often miss is, Our opinion on the matter. _ It is completely pointless to care about others opinions on YOUR body. They aren’t inside it, they do NOT control it, they do NOT own it. It is yours to cherish, love, do as you see fit. Take control and be YOU. Be a badass. Don’t let someone else take that from you. You are fully in control of yourself. _ #NYGyoga #bodypositivity #lowlunge
