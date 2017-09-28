Mirá: el arte del yoga al desnudo en Instagram

En el perfil Nude Yoga Girl, se muestran distintas posiciones de la disciplina, aunque cuidando las "reglas del pezón" de la red social. Las imágenes

Por: Rosario3

    El perfil "Nude Yoga Girl" cuenta con más de 670 mil seguidoras y seguidores en la red social.

Una mujer comparte sus fotos en su cuenta de Instagram mientras practica yoga al desnudo. Con la iniciativa busca a incentivar a otras y otros a hacer lo mismo.

Se trata de Nude Yoga Girl, perfil que cuenta con más de 670 mil seguidoras y seguidores en la red social.

En las capturas, se muestran posiciones propias de la disciplina, aunque cuidando las “reglas del pezón” de Instagram y otras regulaciones sobre la desnudez.

 

A heart at peace gives life to the body. ❤ #NYGyoga

Una publicación compartida de Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) el

 

"In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you." ❤ -Andrea Dykstra #NYGyoga

Una publicación compartida de Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) el

 
Desde la cuenta, se alienta no sólo a parcticar el yoga al desnudo, sino también a compartir la acción
 
 

