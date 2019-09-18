Un animal que no se sabía qué era fue asistido en un refugio de la ciudad de Nebraska (Estados Unidos) y resultó ser una cariñosa cachorrita. Tenía tanto, pero tanto pelo, que no podía ni moverse.
Según dio a conocer Informe21.com, la Sociedad Humanitaria de Nebraska le dio a Ellie Mae un cambio de imagen que transformó por completo su vida por completo.
El canino era una maraña irreconocible de cabello despeinado, pero después de un poco de amor, atención y mucho trabajo duro, terminó fresca y brillante nuevamente. Todo quedó registrado en una secuencia que luego compartieron en Twitter pata que se tome conciencia del cuidado que deben tener los animalitos.
This is what she looked like when she arrived at the shelter. She arrived in a storage tote because she couldn't walk. She couldn't even move. She was found in the home of her owner, who had died, by those sent to clean up the house. The didn't know she had a dog. pic.twitter.com/b34Rie2dkP— Nebraska Humane (@NEHumaneSociety) September 13, 2019
As our team clipped away, they found something extraordinary. Ellie Mae's legs were pink with blood flow. The added matting and length were seven-inch toenails that were cocooned in hair, feces and years of grit. pic.twitter.com/KvGaWLdLcX— Nebraska Humane (@NEHumaneSociety) September 13, 2019
Warning: Some of the photos in this thread will be graphic.— Nebraska Humane (@NEHumaneSociety) September 13, 2019
Ellie Mae came to NHS a few weeks ago and was the worst case of matting we had ever seen. She was covered in 9 pounds of smelly and matted hair. Luckily our team sprung into action and now she's doing better than ever. pic.twitter.com/VsFqEiieSY