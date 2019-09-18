Un animal que no se sabía qué era fue asistido en un refugio de la ciudad de Nebraska (Estados Unidos) y resultó ser una cariñosa cachorrita. Tenía tanto, pero tanto pelo, que no podía ni moverse. 

Según dio a conocer Informe21.com, la Sociedad Humanitaria de Nebraska le dio a Ellie Mae un cambio de imagen que transformó por completo su vida por completo.

El canino era una maraña irreconocible de cabello despeinado, pero después de un poco de amor, atención y mucho trabajo duro, terminó fresca y brillante nuevamente. Todo quedó registrado en una secuencia que luego compartieron en Twitter pata que se tome conciencia del cuidado que deben tener los animalitos.

 
