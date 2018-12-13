nomakeup: celebrities que posan sin maquillar

Lucir un rostro deslumbrante no tiene por qué ir ligado a un exceso de maquillaje. Es verdad que los productos cosméticos hacen milagros, potenciando los rasgos más llamativos y “escondiendo” aquellos que se desea ocultar pero cada vez son más las mujeres que piensan que el maquillaje supone a veces una carga: que hace perder minutos del día, que oculta quienes somos realmente.
Últimamente se están viendo muchas publicaciones bajo el hashtag #nomakeup donde miles de mujeres publican fotografías de sí mismas sin una gota de maquillaje y demuestran que todas pueden lucir hermosas siendo ellas mismas.
Sian @premiermodels @sianscale #noteambestteam . . . . . . #stephanesbphotography #story #test #testshoot #color #premier #premiermodels #paris #london #ldn #shoreditch #model #face #fashion #canon #naturallight #natural #nomakeup #girl #messyhair #freckles #ginger #goldenhour
Famosas instagrammers como Holly Perkins, fundadora de la comunidad en línea de entrenamiento de fuerza Women's Strength Nation; Sophie Gray, diseñadora de aplicaciones, y Kali Kushner, creadora de la cuenta de Instagram @myfacestory, en la que documenta todo lo que hace en pos de curar el acné quístico, apoyan este movimiento e impulsaron su resurgimiento.
Hay algunas celebrities que se sumaron a esta tendencia y parece que quisieron desprenderse del maquillaje. O al menos decidieron no utilizarlo tanto. Es lo que le ocurrió a la cantante Alicia Keys hace un par de años, cuando decidió dejar de maquillarse para sentirse mejor.
Por eso ahora es habitual ver a la intérprete de Girl on Fire posar en eventos y alfombras rojas sin una gota de maquillaje en su rostro. Pero Alicia Keys no es la única: otras famosas, como Drew Barrymore, Renée Zellweger o Lena Dunhan son también partidarias de la tendencia #nomakeup.
Estas son las famosas que menos maquillaje usan a la hora de posar:
Hello Ladies! Happy Fall! Hope everyone is enjoying this glorious time of year; the chillier air, the changing and falling leaves; all of the markers of another year coming to a close, and a hint at the new one about to unfold. I first wanted to thank all of you who answered our call this past summer to send in any questions you might have about aging in a female body. I am so grateful for your participation, as it allowed us to address your inquries in the next volume of the @TheBodyBook. It is centered around the mental, physical and emotional journey of aging. And as we diligently put the finishing touches on the book, we’d like to ask for your help once more. This book is for you and about you and that’s why we’d like to see you on the cover. Much like the cover of the Body Book, under the jacket, were we featured women of all different shapes, sizes, builds and ethnicities. We would like for you to feel represented again, this time to show where you are in your process of aging. So we invite you to take a picture of yourself. It should look much like the one I have here; against a plain background, this general framing-you can crop closer to a portrait, and the higher-def the better! We’d like to see more of that beautiful face of yours than the body this time. And if you want to snap one with yourself and your mom and your daughter together, or any multiple generations or expressions of your journey with aging, we’d love to see those, too! And for the 50 we use on the actual cover, we’ll send you a signed copy of the book when it hits bookstores in April. So be yourself with it, be brave with it, have fun with it, and we can’t wait to see. Thank you again and Happy Selfie-ing!! Ox, Cameron To submit, click the link in my profile.
¿Pero cómo lograr un #nomakeup exitoso?
- Aplicate tratamientos faciales para tener una piel sana y luminosa por sí misma.
- Usar corrector de ojeras pero no en exceso.
- Hidratar los labios para que no se cuarteen.
- Tomar mucha agua, descansar las horas pertinentes, seguir una dieta equilibrada y variada y hacer ejercicio moderado pero regular.
¿Qué opinás de esta tendencia?
